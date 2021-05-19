Warning issued over winds of up to 60mph in Wales
- Published
Winds reaching up to 60mph could bring disruption to parts of south and mid Wales on Thursday and Friday.
Forecasters have warned there could be delays on roads and public transport, while coastal routes could be affected by large waves.
Some damage to outdoor temporary structures is possible as well as branches breaking from trees.
The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning from 18:00 BST on Thursday lasting until 21:00 on Friday.