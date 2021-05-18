Rhayader father died after trying to rescue dog from hole
A father-of-three died after trying to rescue his dog from a tunnel which collapsed around him, an inquest heard.
Gary Davies, 36, was trying to reach his terrier after it disappeared down a 6ft hole while he was out walking in fields in Rhayader, Powys, in January.
However he was killed after earth dug up by a local farmer to make the hole wider collapsed on top of him during the rescue attempt.
Assistant coroner Rachel Knight said he had died by misadventure.
An inquest in Pontypridd heard how Mr Davies, a farmer, was walking with his cousin and a group of friends on 13 January, when his terrier ran into a small animal tunnel.
In a statement, his cousin, Claire Burns, said the pet appeared to be stuck "deep underground", and so they called a local farmer Raymond Rees, who used his JCB to make the hole wider.
Ms Burns said: "Gary then jumped in to get the dog out. He was trying to reach down the tunnel for the dog and, as he did, this tunnel collapsed."
Moments before, Mr Davies had asked Ms Burns to take a picture of him in the hole before laying face down to reach for his dog.
Mr Davies was then stuck under the soil for 20 minutes as the earth fell on his head and the hole enclosed on top of him.
'Quiet and shy man'
Emergency services were called and the group dug an unconscious Mr Davies out of the hole and started CPR before he was airlifted by an ambulance crew to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.
Farmer Mr Rees described the soil as "sandy and easily dug out" and said about three or four wheelbarrows full had collapsed onto Mr Davies.
Serg Vicky Lloyd, of Dyfed-Powys Police, who attended the scene alongside fire and ambulance crews, said while waiting for Mr Davies to be airlifted to hospital his dog appeared from the hole.
Dr Ravi Hebballi, an intensive care unit consultant, said Mr Davies suffered a collapse of his right lung as well as a "severe" hypoxic brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen.
After three days in hospital, Mr Davies died on 16 January, with his family at his bedside.
His wife, Emma Davies, said her husband was a "quiet and shy man", who would be "missed by all".