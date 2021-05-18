Pembroke Dock energy project benefits 'outweigh' heritage loss
Benefits from a £60m marine energy project "far outweigh" any detrimental impact on the area's maritime history, Pembrokeshire council has said.
Councillors backed the planning application for the development, which is hoped will create 1,800 full-time jobs in Pembroke Dock.
Opponents say the project will destroy the town's former royal dockyard.
The Welsh government will have the final say after calling in the planning application.
The project, part of the Swansea Bay City Deal, will enable technology developers to test marine energy devices in the Milford Haven estuary.
However the plans to fill and cover Grade-II listed slipways, a graving dock and a timber pond used for shipbuilding have been described as "catastrophic" for the area's heritage.
The royal dockyard at Pembroke Dock is the only one of its kind in Wales, and was founded in 1814.
Objections have also been lodged over two new 130ft (40m) high buildings to be built near the waterway - more the twice the height of any other structure in the area.
In approving the application by Milford Haven Port Authority, Pembrokeshire council's planning committee added an amendment to reconsider the height of those buildings at a later date.
Councillors decided the benefits of the 27-acre (11-hectare) development to the local economy and to renewable energy targets "far outweigh" the detrimental impact on the historic environment.
Tim James, on behalf of the port authority, told the committee about the need to improve the port's facilities in order to create jobs for young people in the county.
The business case for the development has been backed by both the Welsh and UK governments.