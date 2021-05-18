Wales jobs rate increase highest in UK
- Published
Wales has seen the largest increase in jobs since December of all the UK nations and regions.
The number of those finding work was up by 1.8 points, to give Wales an employment rate of 74% of those aged over 16.
Those out of work remained flat, with 68,000 unemployed in Wales between January and March.
There were 1,000 more unemployed than in the last three months, and 19,000 more than before the pandemic struck.
It means Wales has an unemployment rate of 4.4%, slightly lower than the UK as a whole, which stands at 4.8%.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics also show a fall in the number of people who are counted as being economically inactive, by 34,000.
That means fewer people who are not working and are not able to work, because they are sick, caring for others or are a full-time student.
Across the UK, figures for the numbers of people on company payrolls in April has risen steadily, as Covid restrictions are eased and there has been an increase in job vacancies.
The biggest increases have been in health, social work and administration, while the biggest decrease in employment has been in the hospitality sector.
Figures published last week showed just under 160,000 people in Wales were still on furlough at the end of March - the UK government's job retention scheme.