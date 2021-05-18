Euro 2020: Wales fans urged not to travel to Italy and Azerbaijan
- Published
Welsh football fans have been warned against travelling to Wales' delayed Euro 2020 group games in Azerbaijan and Italy due to Covid restrictions.
Thousands of fans had hoped to watch their team in the Euros next month as Wales play Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before facing Italy in Rome.
But the FA of Wales has said the UK Foreign Office had "issued advice" warning Wales fans "not to travel".
Azerbaijan and Italy are currently on the UK's amber travel list.
Although travel is no longer illegal to countries on the amber list, UK governments have advised people not travel to amber countries.
Changes to Covid rules mean holidays abroad to some "green list" countries are now allowed, like Portugal.
However, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged people against any unnecessary foreign travel..
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it had been in talks about games at the European Championships with the UK government and has now confirmed fans "attending the matches will not be deemed as essential travel".
"Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the FCDO (the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) has issued advice warning Cymru fans not to travel to Baku or Rome as Azerbaijan and Italy are on the UK Government's Amber list," an FAW statement said.
The FAW has asked fans who may still want to travel to see their team play in a second successive European Championships to make "an informed choice".
"For those fans who remain determined to travel despite the warnings, the FAW strongly advises that fans check that their travel insurance is still valid and fit for purpose," their statement added.
This summer's European Championship, already delayed by 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is being staged in different countries across Europe.
Wales are due to play Switzerland in Baku on 12 June and Turkey in the Azerbaijan capital on 16 June before facing the Italians in Rome on 20 June.
However, the countries remain on the government's amber list, meaning all but essential travel is not advised, and quarantine rules remain in place.
Anyone travelling from amber countries must self-isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.
The Foreign Office has advised British nationals not to travel to amber or red list countries, in a bid to prevent new variants entering the UK.
"Azerbaijan and Italy are Amber and the FCDO Travel Advice advises against all but essential travel based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks," the FAW said.
The FAW said the travel advice would invalidate most standard travel insurance policies, and "most UK tour operators won't send customers to places" where the FCDO advises against travel.