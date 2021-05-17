A465: Dashcam appeal after fatal Valleys car crash

"We are aware that the vehicle had been sighted in the Gurnos, Penybryn, Galon Uchaf, Cefn Coed, Aberdare and Penywaun areas prior to the collision," he said."Anyone who may have seen the Fiesta and the manner in which it was being driven or anyone who may have any dash-cam footage of the car prior to the collision or the incident and who has not already done so is asked to contact us."