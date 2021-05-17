Covid: Indian variant targeted vaccines in Wales 'not ruled out'
- Published
Targeted vaccinations to stop the spread of new Covid-19 variants have not been ruled out in communities in Wales.
New health minister Baroness Eluned Morgan said the Welsh Government would "keep an open mind" if cases of the Indian variant spiked.
Latest figures show 11 confirmed cases of the variant in Wales, some linked to international travel.
Baroness Morgan said Covid vaccinations were the "way out" of the pandemic.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK, meaning a 77% increase of the variant over the last five days.
Pubs and restaurants reopened indoors on Monday with social distancing and meet-up rules in place, with cinemas also opening for the first time in months as restrictions in Wales continued to ease.
However, as the lockdown changes were announced, the first minister said he had "held back" on easing measures further due to concerns about the Indian variant.
Latest figures - published last Thursday - show 26 cases of variants first identified in India have been confirmed in Wales - 11 of these are of a "variant of concern, however that figure may now be higher.
Public Health Wales, would not identify where the cases where, and said the few not linked to international travel remained "under investigation".
Baroness Morgan would not rule out targeted vaccination programmes if cases continued to rise.
It comes after more than 6,200 people were vaccinated in Bolton, at the weekend after a spike in cases of the variant, with Mr Hancock not ruling out a local lockdown in the area.
In her first interview as health minister, Baroness Morgan told BBC Wales: "We already have a huge amount of flexibility in the system.
"At this point in time we are allowing the health boards to use the flexibility that they already have, but of course we'll keep an open mind if we need to change that situation to respond in particular to some community breakouts."
Baroness Morgan urged anyone who had not yet had their vaccines to have it done, saying: "This is our way out...Please get your vaccine, it is the best way of protecting you from this new variant that is threatening our communities."
More than two million people have now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 jab in Wales, or around 64% of the population, with some health boards now offering the vaccine to anyone over 18.
The programme is now pushing ahead with first doses for the younger age groups, with 41.1% of people aged between 18 and 29 having had their vaccination.
Baroness Morgan said she hoped the vaccination programme would shield people from harm, as Wales entered level two restrictions.
"I do think that - I hope - that it will lead us to a place where we are more protected, in particular now we know there's a new variant that is threatening that protection," she said.
While foreign holiday travel is now permitted to a small number of countries, the Welsh government has advised people not to go on trips due to concerns about variants and to stay in the UK.
Meanwhile physical contact in Wales, such as being able to hug friends and family members, remains restricted to members of extended households or "support bubbles", unlike in England, where people are allowed to use personal judgement.