Pontllanfraith crash: Second woman dies and third critical
- Published
A second woman has died from her injuries following a crash in Caerphilly county.
The 53-year-old was in a Ford Fiesta that was also carrying a 51-year-old woman who was killed in the crash in Pontllanfraith on 8 May.
A third woman in the car, 29, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The 20-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Astra, which was also involved in the crash, also remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Officers from Gwent Police are appealing for any information on the crash, which happened at about 19:00 BST on the A4048 near the Sainsbury's superstore.
