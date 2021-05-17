Three people in hospital after Pembrokeshire school bus crash
- Published
Three people have been taken to hospital after a school bus was involved in a serious crash with a car.
The collision happened on the A478 near Llandissilio, Pembrokeshire while taking children to school in Crymych.
Two children were treated in hospital with minor injuries. A third person was also taken to hospital following the crash at 08:30 BST.
The road between Llandissilio and Llanglydwen remains closed and traffic is being diverted.
Pupils were travelling to Ysgol y Preseli when the crash happened.
Pembrokeshire council said 13 children had been injured but not seriously, and parents had been contacted.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is at the scene of a serious collision on the A478 near Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire.
"The incident was reported to police at 8.35am, and the ambulance and fire services are also in attendance.
"The collision involved a motorcar and a bus carrying school children.
"A number of children received minor injuries with two taken to hospital by ambulance with what are described as minor injuries.
"The road is currently closed and officers remain at the scene."