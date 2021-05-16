BBC News

Anglesey: One-person gyrocopter crashes at airfield

image copyrightAlan Fryer | Geograph
image captionThe crash happened at Mona Airfield on Sunday afternoon

A one-person aircraft has crashed at an airfield in north Wales.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the one-person gyrocopter crashed at Mona Airfield on Anglesey at about 12:15 BST on Sunday.

A gyrocopter is not a helicopter or aeroplane, but an aircraft with blades which rotate freely to provide lift, with an engine-driven propeller which generates forward thrust.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The fire service said it sent one appliance from Holyhead and helped the ambulance service in the incident.

image copyrightChristine Matthews | Geograph
image captionA gyrocopter, like this one pictured in Essex in 2014, has an engine-driven propeller at the back and a freely-moving rotor on top

