Holyhead: Historical tall ship Zebu stuck on breakwater
- Published
A historical 100ft tall ship has become stuck on a breakwater in north Wales after drifting from its mooring.
The Zebu drifted from Holyhead New Harbour on to the wall at about 15:50 BST on Saturday.
The two people on board got off the ship, but it remains stuck on the rocks on the foundation of the breakwater and is leaning at an angle.
A coastguard salvage operation is being planned and people have been warned to stay away from the breakwater.
The ship remained on the breakwater through Saturday night after the tide went out.
It is not the first time the Zebu, built in 1938, has got into trouble.
It sailed 69,000 miles and visited 41 countries for a youth development project, Operation Raleigh, in 1984.
It also featured on the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are programme in 2008, when interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen sailed on the vessel.
Zebu is a registered historic traditional brigantine rigged tall ship and was declared the National Historic Ships regional flagship of the year for the north-west in 2020.
The ship's website describes it as the world's first historic tall ship to have an "electric auxiliary propulsion system".