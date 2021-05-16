Covid vaccine: Wales passes milestone as two million get jab
- Published
More than two million people in Wales have now received their first Covid vaccine, according to latest figures.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said a total of 2,019,160 people (64% of the population) have had their first dose.
Also, 915,674 people have had their second jab - 29% of the population.
It comes as pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to serve indoors, and cinemas and other businesses allowed to reopen, as Wales moves to Covid alert level two as of Monday.
First Minister Mark Drakeford revealed on Friday that he had planned to go further in easing Covid rules but paused because of the Indian variant.
"We're right to pause and make sure we have all the very best information, and then make decisions about further easements in Wales," told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the figures were a "fantastic achievement".
"I'm incredibly proud and grateful to the thousands of people - NHS staff, military personnel and volunteers - who have worked so hard across the country to reach this milestone," she added.
"Every dose delivered is a small victory against this awful virus."
The vaccination figures for Wales are released daily, apart from Saturdays, so the latest data includes vaccination numbers from Friday.
The programme is pushing ahead with first doses for the younger age groups, with 40.5% of people aged between 18 and 29 having had their vaccination.
Meanwhile, Wales' seven-day infection rate has risen slightly from 8.9 cases for every 100,000 people to 9.5, according to the latest data.
Dr Gill Richardson, deputy chief medical officer for vaccines in Wales, said she was "grateful" many people were "coming forward when they are called" for a jab.
"It's really when everybody has had their second dose that we can take our feet off the pedal and just breathe a little before whatever the autumn holds for us," she added.
"We're looking ahead and planning now with colleagues across the four nations... to see what we will be doing with regards to autumn boosters, and to learn from the trials that have been taking place on school-age children to know how that will affect our planning going forward."
She said the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would "advise us all on the best strategy for the autumn".