Covid: Pilot event Welsh language festival Tafwyl held at castle
- Published
Hundreds of people have been enjoying the sunshine at this year's Tafwyl show at Cardiff Castle.
The Welsh language festival was the second of nine pilot events unveiled on Tuesday as part of Wales' road out of the Covid lockdown.
A total of 15 bands, curated by Clwb Ifor Bach, have been playing across three stages.
Performers included Geraint Jarman, Mared, Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, Ani Glass, Gwilym, and Breichiau Hir.
It was hosted by the BBC's Huw Stephens, Seren Jones and Tara Bethan.
The Welsh government unveiled nine pilot test events on Tuesday, including the Wales-Albania international friendly in June.
The programme of nine events were announced following discussions with organisers, venues and councils.
It was criticised by Plaid Cymru, who said there were no events "north of Brecon".
The government has said the programme would help develop guidance and processes to "allow the safe return of events in Wales".
The first was the Eid-al-Fitr celebration, also held at Cardiff Castle last week.
It also had a 500 capacity.
Wales pilot Covid events:
12-14 May Eid-al-Fitr at Cardiff Castle - 300-500 people
15 May Tafwyl Welsh language festival at Cardiff Castle - 500 people
18 May Newport County v Forest Green Rovers League Two play-off
20 May business event, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport - 100 people
22 May Swansea City v Barnsley Championship play-off
3-4 June Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon - 250 people
3-6 June Glamorgan v Lancashire, Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground - 750-1,000 people
5 June Wales v Albania, Cardiff City stadium - 4,000 people
11-12 June Fishguard/St David's triathlon - only registered participants