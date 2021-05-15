Frankie Morris: Police seek cyclist over teen's disappearance
Police have issued photographs of a cyclist they want to speak to in connection with a teenager's disappearance nearly two weeks ago.
Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen near the Vaynol Arms, Pentir, Gwynedd, on Sunday, 2 May, a day after attending a rave at a disused quarry.
North Wales Police also want to talk to three male cyclists seen near the pub at about 13:45 BST that day.
Many volunteers have been involved in the search, using drones and dogs.
Ch Insp Owain Llewelyn said "several useful reports and pieces of information" were being assessed.
"If there is anyone who was at the rave at the disused quarry in Waunfawr on Saturday, please use this link to contact us, anonymously if you prefer," he said.
Frankie was last seen on CCTV pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms.
More than 30 officers have conducted house-to-house inquiries, and specialists have been reviewing CCTV footage between Pentir and Bangor.
"We also have a team of 20 detectives dedicated to this investigation, and we continue to support Frankie's family through our expert family liaison officers," said Ch Insp Llewelyn.
Frankie's brother Robin said the family, from Llandegfan, Anglesey, was "distraught" over his disappearance.
"Frankie is a bit of a drifter, he does go out some days and my dad doesn't hear from him, but nothing this long," said Robin.
"Everyone's distraught and upset and worried, the possibilities of what could have happened."