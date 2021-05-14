Swastika and other racist graffiti daubed in Cardiff alleyway
- Published
A Swastika and other racist graffiti daubed on a wall in Cardiff is being investigated by police.
Vandals spray-painted an anti-Semitic threat and the number 1488, a code often used in neo-Nazi circles.
The message was left in an alleyway near the University Hospital of Wales, in Heath, Cardiff.
South Wales Police said graffiti was also found in Birchgrove, Cardiff, on junction boxes and walls. They said it caused distress to the local community.
'Totally unacceptable'
The council has now removed it and the force plans to step up patrols in the areas.
Insp Kevin Jones said: "This graffiti and criminal damage is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.
"Cardiff is a modern, multicultural city where people of different religions, faiths and cultures live side by side and have done for many, many years."