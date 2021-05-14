A465 closed as lorry crashes into house near Abergavenny
- Published
A lorry has crashed into a house, leaving a busy A-road shut in both directions.
No-one was in the house, in Grosmont, Monmouthshire, when the crash happened on the A465 at 13:25 BST.
However, Gwent Police said there was "substantial damage" and neighbours had been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.
One man has been taken to hospital with head and leg injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
Structural engineers are carrying out an assessment of the building, in the village, near Abergavenny.
It is the third crash on the A465 in two days.
'Considerable time'
Traffic Wales advised drivers to avoid the area.
It tweeted that the road would remain shut in both directions "for a considerable period of time".
One saw a man killed and a woman and three men taken to hospital after a crash the closed the main A465 Heads of the Valleys road near Merthyr Tydfil on Thursday. A fifth person died.
That happened between Abergavenny and the Skenfrith junction.