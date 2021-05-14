Stolen caravans chased through Caernarfon by police
- Published
A criminal gang thought to be targeting north Wales were chased by police through a Gwynedd town after being spotted with stolen caravans.
Three 4x4 vehicles were seen towing caravans towards Caernarfon in the early hours of Friday morning.
Following a short pursuit, the vehicles were abandoned on the A487, blocking one of the town's main routes.
One eye witness said the incident resembled a scene from the 1960s' cartoon Wacky Races.
North Wales Police said one man was arrested at the scene, while another two made off in a fourth vehicle and were believed to have left the force area.
"We are aware that this incident was part of a co-ordinated operation which involved the theft of at least six caravans from the north Wales area overnight," said Insp Trystan Bevan.
"Initial investigations suggest that this was the work of an organised crime gang that specifically travelled into north Wales to steal caravans."
The force said it was still trying to identify the owners of the stolen caravans.
"We are asking owners of caravans, and also campsites to review their security in the light of these crimes," added Insp Bevan.
North Wales Police has also appealed for anyone with CCTV or potential dashcam footage along the A499 and A487 routes between midnight and 07:00 BST on Friday to contact the force.