Heads of the Valleys road reopens after four hurt in crash
- Published
A major road has reopened after a crash left four people in hospital.
A woman and three men were taken to hospital in Cardiff after a crash closed the main A465 Heads of the Valleys road near Merthyr on Thursday.
South Wales Police said the collision happened at about 11:00 BST and involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Renault Clio.
The road remained closed between the Llwydcoed and Hirwaun junctions until 00:30 on Friday as police investigated.