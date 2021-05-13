A465 Abergavenny crash: Two women taken to hospital
- Published
Two women have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A465 in Monmouthshire on Thursday morning.
Gwent Police said the crash, involving a Fiat 500 and a Dacia Duster, happened at about 08:00 BST between Abergavenny and the Skenfrith junction.
The women, one from each car, were taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. Their condition is not known.
The A465 was also closed near Hirwaun and four people were taken to hospital following a separate crash.
There was congestion around Abergavenny as police closed that stretch of road, but it has since reopened.