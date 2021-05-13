Heads of the Valleys road A465 closed in both directions after crash
A major road in south Wales has been closed in both directions and drivers are being urged to avoid the area following a crash.
Emergency services are at the scene of the accident on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Cefn Coed and Hirwaun.
South Wales Police said the road was "not likely to reopen for some time".
Bus firm Stagecoach said some services were affected.
It said the number nine, Aberdare to Merthyr via Hirwaun, would terminate at Hirwaun.
The company also said the number six, Aberdare to Merthyr via Llwydcoed, would terminate at Llwydcoed until the road was cleared.
A spokesman said: "Alternate bus will travel between Merthyr and Aberdare via Abercynon to allow travel."