Llandinam boy Alfie Cook who sent card to Queen gets reply
A nine year old boy who sent a condolence card to the Queen was "shocked" to get a card thanking him.
Alfie Cook, from Llandinam, Powys, sent the card sympathising with her on the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh last month.
Alfie said he thought the card "would help cheer Her Majesty up a bit".
Prince Philip, died on April 9, aged 99. Alfie sent the card with the help of his grandfather as he said he could understand what it must be like.
Alfie said: "My dog died not long ago, and I was really sad about that, so when Prince Phillip passed away, I knew that the Queen would be sad as well.
"I thought a sympathy card would help cheer Her Majesty up a bit."
Alfie's dad Gareth, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he sent it without telling his parents and they "could not believe what Alfie had received".
He said: "I asked Alfie about the card and he told me that he had asked his grandfather to buy him a sympathy card for the Queen.
"Alfie wrote on it and posted the card off, we had no idea.
"So, when Alfie had received a reply from the Queen it was a real surprise.
"We are both very proud of him."
Powys county councillor for Llandinam, Karl Lewis, saw the family celebrate Alfie's achievement on Facebook and wanted to recognise further what he had done.
"Alfie is a remarkable young man who I have spoken to in the past as my role as one of his school's governors," Mr Lewis said.
"He is only nine years old and to have that understanding of sympathy and empathy at his age is marvellous.
"I know Gareth and Cath are extremely proud of him and so they should be."