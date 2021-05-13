Slimming pills: Struck-off GP Michael Hopkins allowed to work again
- Published
A doctor who faked slimming pills prescriptions to sell privately is being allowed to practice again.
Michael Hopkins was struck off in 2007 by the General Medical Council after admitting a number of allegations, including forging signatures.
Now the Medical Practitioners' Tribute has agreed Dr Hopkins, of Llanelli, can work as a doctor again.
Its panel concluded he was "well placed to make a positive contribution to medicine".
The General Medical Council (GMC) panel was told in 2006 that GP Dr Hopkins operated a private clinic from his home, selling slimming tablets at £54 per packet.
Police were informed after a local pharmacy raised concerns and the case subsequently went to Swansea Crown Court.
Dr Hopkins admitted three charges of obtaining property by deception and was sentenced to a 12-month community rehabilitation order.
The court heard Dr Hopkins, who had worked for a time at Meddygfa Minafon Practice in Kidwelly, had used prescription pads from GP colleagues and forged signatures.
He also obtained slimming medication, removed labels and stored items insecurely at his home.
A GMC panel found Dr Hopkins' fitness to practice was impaired by reason of misconduct and his name was erased from the Medical Register.
'Complete remorse'
The recent Medical Practitioners Tribunal, sitting in November 2020 and May this year, was told Mr Hopkins had since worked as a painter, salesman, a drug worker in prison and in medical records at a practice.
The panel heard he had taken a number of steps, including work focussed on ethics, probity and remediation and he had reflected greatly on what had happened.
A fellow doctor had helped mentor him and the practice where he currently works had been supportive.
The tribunal panel concluded that it was "satisfied that in this case, unlike many others, the conclusions set out throughout this determination mean that the public would recognise the complete remorse, insight and remediation on the part of Dr Hopkins."
It also concluded that Dr Hopkins "is now well placed to make a positive contribution to medicine, and so serve the public interest, and is fit to practice".