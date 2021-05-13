Pentir: Search for missing Frantisek Morris after quarry rave
Thousands of people are involved in a search for a teenager who disappeared after going to a rave at a disused quarry in Gwynedd.
Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen the day after, on Sunday, 2 May, caught on CCTV pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms, Pentir.
Hundreds have joined the search, with volunteers using drones and dogs, along with many more sharing details online.
Frankie's brother says the family, from Llandegfan, Anglesey, is "distraught".
"Frankie is a bit of a drifter, he does go out some days and my dad doesn't hear from him, but nothing this long," said Robin, describing his brother as "outgoing" and someone who enjoys walking in the hills.
The teenager attended a rave at the quarry above Waunfawr the night before he disappeared, and search and rescue teams have been scouring the mountains across Llanberis, trying to find him.
More than 5,000 people have joined a Facebook group sharing information and organising searches, printing posters and searching for CCTV that might help to piece together his whereabouts.
Bike recovered
In the days after his disappearance Frankie's family joined mountain rescue teams searching quarries and slate mines, but his brother has now found the CCTV of him pushing his bike past the pub in Pentir, miles away from the rave site.
The bike was also then found by two walkers a short distance from the pub.
Frankie's family now believe he left the rave on the Sunday and had walked down the hills for three to four hours, and was on his way home to Anglesey when he disappeared.
"Everyone was looking in the wrong place," his brother said.
"Everyone's distraught and upset and worried, the possibilities of what could have happened, it's just so out of character for him to do this."
He added: "It's getting to me quite a lot now emotionally and physically, I've been out every day now looking for him... and everyone else I know, and don't even know have been out looking for him."
North Wales Police said they had received hundreds of calls from the public and information online as they continued to search for the teenager.
Det Ch Insp Lee Boycott urged anyone who had attended the rave to contact them with any information, photos or videos which might help in the search, and said they would not be prosecuted for attending the illegal event.
"I understand people may be reluctant due to the fact that the rave was not an organised event, but I would like to reassure you that we are only concerned in piecing together as much information about Frankie's movements as possible," he said.
Det Ch Insp Boycott thanked the community and volunteers for joining the search, and said an increased police presence in the hamlet would continue as they continued their search for the teenager.
He urged people who were in the area, or travelling through, to contact the force, and to send in any dashcam or video footage.
"Finally, I would ask residents in Pentir and the surrounding areas to check any sheds or outbuildings on their land, and contact us if you find anything out of the ordinary," he said.