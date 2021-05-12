Conwy couple confided in children ahead of suicide pact
A couple who both had failing health died in a suicide pact after telling their children they did not want to continue living, an inquest has heard.
Suzanne Marshall, 72, from Llanddoged, Conwy, had Huntington's disease while her husband David, 75, had severely restricted mobility from arthritis.
Mrs Marshall had contacted the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland but had difficulty getting accepted.
The couple were found at home dead in their bed on 28 December 2020.
The couple had resisted attempts by their children to dissuade them, asking for their wishes to be respected.
The inquest at Ruthin heard Mrs Marshall had been diagnosed with Huntington's disease, which her father had suffered from, and her condition had deteriorated to the point she could not take long walks any longer.
'Had enough'
Her son Owen Marshall told the hearing after being turned down by Dignitas in 2018, she had asked her husband to help her die.
In December, her condition had worsened rapidly and she had had difficulty swallowing liquid but remained lucid, although she complained medication she took for depression was making her drowsy.
On Christmas Day Mrs Marshall told another son Tom she had "had enough of Huntington's disease and wanted to die".
The next day she told her children the couple wanted to say goodbye.
"Dave said he didn't want to live without her," said Owen Marshall.
David Marshall had sent a message to Tom Marshall on 27 December, telling him to go to their house the following day.
The couple had originally met while working at a holiday centre and married in 1970.
Mrs Marshall was a primary school teacher and then worked in a GP surgery in Betws-y-Coed, while Mr Marshall was a cabinet maker and builder.
Recording conclusions of suicide in both cases, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said there was good evidence of a deliberate intention to end their lives, and he was satisfied that Mrs Marshall had the capacity to make that decision.