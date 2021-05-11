Wales' spectators to join in sport and culture events trial
- Published
Sporting matches, festivals and theatre events will have live crowds as part of trials to manage the return of audiences as Covid restrictions ease.
Wales' game against Albania will have 4,000 spectators and both Newport County and Swansea City will be allowed crowds for their division play-offs.
The first event to run a test will be an Eid celebration at Cardiff Castle in the next few days.
The Welsh government said attendance would be strictly controlled.
There are nine trial events on the list:
- 12-14 May Eid-al-Fitr at Cardiff Castle - 300-500 people
- 15 May Tafwyl Welsh language festival at Cardiff Castle - 500 people
- 18 May Newport County v Forest Green Rovers League Two play-off
- 20 May business event, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport - 100 people
- 22 May Swansea City v Barnsley Championship play-off
- 3-4 June Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon - 250 people
- 3-6 June Glamorgan v Lancashire, Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground - 750-1,000 people
- 5 June Wales v Albania, Cardiff City stadium - 4,000 people
- 11-12 June Fishguard/St David's triathlon - only registered participants
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "It's been a long and difficult 18 months for the events industry in Wales - for event owners, those who depend on the sector for the work - and for those who long to see the return of live events to Wales."
He said the pilots would bring Wales "a step closer" to a return to live events. A testing protocol and risk assessment would be individually tailor for each event.
"These events are very different in nature and location but access of attendees - whether participants or spectators - is strictly controlled by the organisers and agreed in advance," he said.
"We're asking people to celebrate Eid differently again this year. I very much hope that celebrations at the castle are enjoyed by those with tickets.
"If you don't have a ticket please celebrate safely with your immediate household or within support bubbles."