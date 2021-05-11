Covid: Wales' school face mask rules could be scrapped
Wales is "actively" considering whether or not to remove rules stipulating secondary pupils must wear masks at school, a senior doctor has said.
In England, face masks will no longer be required in schools from 17 May.
The current rule in Wales is that face coverings should be worn in all areas, including the classroom.
Dr Giri Shankar from Public Health Wales (PHW) said the technical advisory group here was considering whether to drop the rules too.
"This issue is under active consideration in Wales and colleagues are collating all evidence, including the input of Public Health Wales," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"Therefore we'll be able to make an informed assessment of whether we can move to non-use of face coverings in schools straight away or so we need more evidence."
Dr Shankar, incident director for the Covid outbreak response at PHW, added the issue would be approached with caution, especially as it involved an unvaccinated group.
"The school-age population have still not been vaccinated and are at risk of catching and spreading coronavirus, and we have to consider all possible measures that can still remain in place that can protect such cohorts of people.
"It is because of the careful and cautious way we've approached this we are able to reach and sustain these low levels... and we have to guard against the emergence of new variants."
Pupils have been required to wear masks in all areas except the classroom since November, and these rules were expanded to include the classroom as children returned to school following the Christmas break.
The Welsh government is due to announce the results of the latest lockdown review on Friday.