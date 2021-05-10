Pontllanfraith crash leaves one woman dead and two critical
- Published
One woman has died and two other women are critically ill following a crash in Caerphilly county.
All three were taken to hospital after the Ford Fiesta they were travelling was in collision with a Vauxhall Astra in Pontllanfraith on Saturday.
A woman, 51, died while the other two, aged 53 and 29, remain in hospital. A man, 20, who was in the Astra, remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The crash happened at about 19:00 BST on the A4048 by Sainsbury's.
Anyone with any information about the collision, who may have dashcam footage or was in the area at the time, is asked to call Gwent Police.