Disabled dogs charity raising funds to create north Wales centre
A charity which finds new homes for disabled dogs from around the world is raising funds to create a rehabilitation and adoption centre.
Wolfie's Legacy in Holywell, Flintshire, was set up by Gill Daghistani after a personal experience caring for a disabled dog.
She has since helped more than 500 dogs find new homes, but said space was an ever-increasing issue.
The new centre would be the first of its kind in north Wales.
Ms Daghistani, who formed the organisation after caring for a rescue dog from Hungary which had a degenerative disease, said that caring for a disabled dog was "no different to caring for a normal dog" but they sometimes needed access to treatment in a specialist facility.
She said: "We really need our own vet clinic because that's where the majority of our money goes - hydrotherapy."
She added that most of the dogs come from across Europe where street dogs were more common.
Volunteers alert the charity when a disabled dog needs rehoming and, provided the transport fees are paid by a sponsor in that country, the charity takes responsibility for the animal's care and accommodation.
Ms Daghistani said: "They've had so much hands-on treatment that they're very easy-going.
"The difficulty will be with the little extra care like strapping him into his wheelchair before you take him for a walk, but then it becomes second nature and it's so quick it takes literally seconds and they're away."
Louise and Ali Emslie-Wigglesworth, from Kinmel Bay, Conwy county, already had 12 rescue dogs when they decided to adopt two from Wolfie's Legacy.
Gruber has three legs and Peanut suffered abuse which left her blind, but the owners said "they've settled right in".
Ms Emslie-Wigglesworth said: "With a bit of kindness, love, TLC you get where you want to be with them.
"I wouldn't say they're any different from any able-bodied dog - the love that they give you, the fun, the pleasure - and they steal and melt your heart just like any other dog.
"Our two just carry on as normal, we don't restrict them. If you saw them at the beach and in the garden or milling around the home, even though Peanut's got no eyes, you wouldn't even know they've got a disability."