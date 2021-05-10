BBC News

Covid: 200 people at mass gathering in Cardiff car park

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe two car parks being used were across the road from each other

About 200 people gathered in 100 cars at a car park of two retail outlets in Cardiff on Sunday night.

South Wales Police said officers called to the mass gathering at about 22:00 BST were met with "hostility".

The force said some cars were being driven in an "anti-social" manner in the car parks of Halfords and The Range on Newport Road

Mass gatherings are illegal under coronavirus rules and CCTV footage is being used to identify people.

