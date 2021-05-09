Yacht crew rescued by helicopter on Fishguard to Aberystwyth trip
A yacht was rescued after it got into trouble during its journey from Fishguard to Aberystwyth.
The two "severely fatigued" crew members on the nine-metre vessel raised the alarm by mobile phone at about 09:00 BST on Saturday.
A lifeboat was launched with seven volunteers on board to search for the yacht, which had suffered mechanical and communication failure.
A coastguard helicopter took one of the crew to hospital after health concerns.
The all-weather lifeboat found the stricken yacht 10 miles west of Aberystwyth, after it failed to berth in the marina because of the tide.
The RNLI posted on Facebook: "We located the yacht north of Aberystwyth close to shore and in danger of going aground on the reef just near Tywyn.
"We quickly set up a tow and got her into deeper waters. We then requested to launch Aberdyfi Lifeboat to assist us with getting crew on board as we had concerns over the health and wellbeing of the stricken vessel's crew.
"On assessment it was decided for an immediate helicopter evacuation and HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936 transferred the casualty to hospital."
The rescuers were met outside the harbour by another lifeboat crew to transfer the tow "and to deliver us much-needed supplies - fish and chips".