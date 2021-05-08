BBC News

Man rescued from sea after 'falling from pier'

image copyright@Beachdog_Wales
image captionThe coastguard helicopter was called to incident just off the Aberavon coast

A man has been rescued from the sea after falling from a south Wales pier.

A Coastguard helicopter and crews from RNLI lifeboats were called to reports of a man, thought to have been sea fishing, that had fallen from North Pier in Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot.

The man was carried on a stretcher off the pier following the incident at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Paramedics assessed the man's condition and his injuries were not thought to have been serious.

image copyright@Beachdog_Wales
image captionThe man was looked over after being rescued and is not thought to have suffered serious injuries

