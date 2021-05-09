Welsh election 2021: Labour set to form new Welsh government alone
It is looking increasingly likely Welsh Labour will go it alone and form a Welsh government without help from other parties.
Thursday's Senedd election left it with 30 seats - one short of an outright majority.
Labour Neath MS Jeremy Miles said the result allows them to work with parties on a "case-by-case basis".
And party leader Mark Drakeford said Labour had governed successfully on 30 seats before.
With no significant challenge from the opposition to his position Mr Drakeford is expected to be reappointed to his job as first minister.
However, he may in future need help from the opposition to pass laws and get its spending plans through the Welsh Parliament, with one seat short of a majority.
Mr Drakeford told BBC Wales: "We have demonstrated over a number of governments that you can govern successfully on 30 seats, but I'm open to working with any party where there is common ground between us".
"I'm always much more interested in policy agreements that I am in a sort of political fixing".
'Successful negotiations'
He added: "No party has a monopoly of good ideas, and where there are things that we can work on together, then my administration will certainly look to do that with anybody who thinks that we can work to the advantage of Wales."
The Welsh government ruled in a minority from 2011 to 2016, striking deals with the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru at various points to pass budgets.
Counsel general Mr Miles said there were "precedents where we have successfully been able to negotiate budget agreements, legislative arrangements on a case-by-case basis with other parties".
"I think the mathematics of this Senedd, the response that the people of Wales have given, allows for that range of possibilities."
