Senedd 2021: Election day pictures from around Wales

Senedd 2021: Election day pictures from around WalesPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingRelated TopicsWelsh Parliament election 2021image copyrightGetty Images / Matthew Horwoodimage captionFirst Minister Mark Drakeford saw off the challengers in Cardiff West... including Captain Beanyimage copyrightGetty Images/ Matthew Horwoodimage captionVaughan Gething celebrates with wife Michelle and son Isaac, six, after winning the Cardiff South and Penarthimage copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionChanges were made to voting and counting processes because of the pandemicimage captionJanet Finch-Saunders held on for the Tories in Aberconwyimage copyrightMatthew Horwood / Getty Imagesimage captionSocial distancing and other Covid measures delayed the count in many areasimage captionThe Tories targeted Bridgend after former First Minister Carwyn Jones stood down, but Sarah Murphy kept the seat in Labour's handsimage captionPlaid's Delyth Jewell could not take the Caerphilly seat from Labour's Hefin David, but was smiling after receiving a bouquet of flowers. She did win a seat on the regional list.image captionHuw Irranca-Davies speaks after holding on to the Ogmore seatimage captionBuffy Williams won the Rhondda seat back off Plaid Cymru, unseating the party's former leader Leanne Woodimage captionThe Tories had hoped to take a number of seats in north east Wales, but Ken Skates in Clwyd South was among those who retained their place in the Senedd for Labourimage copyrightGetty Images/ Matthew Horwoodimage captionMark Drakeford is all smiles as Labour look forward to another term in powerimage captionLong queues were seen at some polling stations in Cardiff as voting closed at 22:00image captionPeople in queues for polling stations after the planned closure at 22:00 BST were given cards to ensure they could cast their ballotRelated TopicsWelsh Parliament election 2021Plaid CymruVaughan GethingWelsh LabourDelyth JewellWelsh ConservativesWelsh ParliamentMore on this storyHighs and lows in Wales as Labour hold on to powerPublished17 hours agoDrakeford says Covid response kept Wales LabourPublished8 minutes agoLabour's road to Welsh victory in numbersPublished1 hour ago