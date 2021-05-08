BBC News

Senedd 2021: Election day pictures from around Wales

image copyrightGetty Images / Matthew Horwood
image captionFirst Minister Mark Drakeford saw off the challengers in Cardiff West... including Captain Beany
image copyrightGetty Images/ Matthew Horwood
image captionVaughan Gething celebrates with wife Michelle and son Isaac, six, after winning the Cardiff South and Penarth
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionChanges were made to voting and counting processes because of the pandemic
image captionJanet Finch-Saunders held on for the Tories in Aberconwy
image copyrightMatthew Horwood / Getty Images
image captionSocial distancing and other Covid measures delayed the count in many areas
image captionThe Tories targeted Bridgend after former First Minister Carwyn Jones stood down, but Sarah Murphy kept the seat in Labour's hands
image captionPlaid's Delyth Jewell could not take the Caerphilly seat from Labour's Hefin David, but was smiling after receiving a bouquet of flowers. She did win a seat on the regional list.
image captionHuw Irranca-Davies speaks after holding on to the Ogmore seat
image captionBuffy Williams won the Rhondda seat back off Plaid Cymru, unseating the party's former leader Leanne Wood
image captionThe Tories had hoped to take a number of seats in north east Wales, but Ken Skates in Clwyd South was among those who retained their place in the Senedd for Labour
image copyrightGetty Images/ Matthew Horwood
image captionMark Drakeford is all smiles as Labour look forward to another term in power
image captionLong queues were seen at some polling stations in Cardiff as voting closed at 22:00
image captionPeople in queues for polling stations after the planned closure at 22:00 BST were given cards to ensure they could cast their ballot

