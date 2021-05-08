Welsh election results 2021: Labour hold on to power as counting resumes
- Published
Labour has held on to power with just a few results remaining as the second day of counting to determine the next Welsh Parliament begins.
As counting was suspended on Friday, Labour had 30 seats, the Conservatives 12, Plaid Cymru nine, and the Lib Dems one.
Labour has been in power in Wales, either in coalition or as a minority, for the past 22 years.
The party would need 31 seats to win a majority in the Senedd.
It is a feat no party has ever achieved in the history of the Welsh Parliament, but the party has been in power - either alone or in coalition - since its formation.
As counting resumed on Saturday morning, just eight of the 60 seats are still to be declared, with results remaining for regional list seats in South Wales Central and South Wales East.
Labour is not expected to win any further seats under the additional member voting system.
As results came in on Friday night Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford said his party would take a "couple of days" when all results were in to "make the best decision that we can for Wales".
Labour's Huw Irranca Davies, who was re-elected in Ogmore, told BBC Wales on Saturday that it was possible the party "could say we will now got it alone and govern in the interests of the people in Wales as Welsh Labour".
"To actually take 30 seats is quite a remarkable achievement and I don't think you will find anyone who said they saw this one coming," he said.
He added that decision rested with Mr Drakeford and his government, adding: "But it is possible to go it alone."
The Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake said a coalition deal with his party in the Senedd was now "a dead duck".
He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "The people of Wales have sent a very clear message at the election.
"The Welsh government in the form of Welsh Labour, will be able to continue."
The Welsh Liberal Democrat leader - and currently the only Lib Dem elected to the Senedd - Jane Dodds said it was too early to say whether she would accept an invitation to be part of a Welsh government, like her predecessor Kirsty Williams.
But Lib Dem peer Jenny Randerson said she thought there would be no coalition call.
"I don't think it is needed, is it?" said Baroness Randerson.
"I think Labour will have the numbers to just about manage on their own, and I can't see why Labour would seek to work with another party if they don't need to - they never have in the past."
Despite fears that turnout could be exceptionally low due to the coronavirus pandemic, turnout for the election was the highest in the Senedd's history.
At 46.6% this was just slightly higher than the record high of 46.3% at the first Senedd election in 1999, but is significantly lower than turnout for general elections.
For the first time 16-17-year-olds were able to vote at an election in Wales, but less than half registered to vote for who could form the next Welsh Parliament.
As the results came in on Friday, former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, who had led the party during their 2019 General Election campaign, lost her seat in the Senedd to Labour's Elizabeth Buffy Williams.
It means Ms Wood, who led Plaid Cymru between 2012 to 2018, will leave the Welsh Parliament after her seat was taken with a 5,497 majority by Labour.
"I wasn't sure we had won, because you can never be sure, but it felt so good, and I thought all these people can't be telling fibs on the doorstep," said Buffy Williams on Saturday.
She said her Plaid opponent has been a "powerhouse" over 18 years in the Senedd.
"I congratulated her for all her hard work, because she has done hard work," she said.
"The Rhondda has suffered a lot over the years, and I feel now that I really have to work extremely hard to bring investment back to the Rhondda, going forward it is a scary thought, but I know I can do it."
While the Tories took Vale of Clwyd from Labour after 22 years, the Conservatives failed to turn a target red wall of seats - including Clwyd South and Wrexham - blue on Thursday night.
They also took Brecon and Radnorshire from the Liberal Democrats, which had been the party's only seat in the last Welsh Parliament. It had been held by the outgoing education minister Kirsty Williams.
However, at just after midnight, Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds was elected to the Senedd on the Mid and West Wales regional list.
With all 40 of the constituency seats now declared, the attention now turns to the remaining of the regional list counts, with a final result expected today.
The smaller parties, including UKIP and Abolish the Welsh Assembly, will have to rely on success in the regional seat system to get seats in the chamber.
Labour has been in government since the birth of the Senedd in 1999, but has never secured a majority, instead governing in coalition or as a minority government.
The closest it has got to a majority was in 2011 when the party secured 30 seats in the Senedd, in the last Welsh Parliament term Labour had 29 seats, with members from Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems joining the government cabinet.
As counting continues, Plaid has won nine seats so far, including holding on to Arfon, Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Ynys Mon, Ceredigion, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr.
'Absolutely terrible blow'
Speaking on Friday night, the party's leader Adam Price said he would not "walk away from anything" as the party failed to gain any new constituency seats.
But Plaid's Ceredigion MP Ben Lake added: "As Plaid Cymru, we fight these elections to win, and we haven't, and we have to be brutally honest about that."
He said losing Rhondda was "an absolutely terrible blow" for Plaid.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results
- WALES: Election results