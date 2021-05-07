Covid vaccines: Under-40s in Wales 'should have second AZ jab'
People in their thirties who have had a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should receive a second, says Wales' deputy chief medical officer.
Those under 40 will no longer receive first doses of the jab due to links with rare blood clots.
But Dr Gill Richardson, leading the vaccine programme in Wales, said there had been no "rare events" recorded after receiving second doses.
More than 1.2 million people in Wales have had the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.
There has been at least one case of the blood clot detected since the rollout began in January.
The Welsh government said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had already saved thousands of lives, and that the benefits of having the jab continue to outweigh the risks in those aged over 40.
Everyone aged under 40 will now be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna jab, following a change in advice from the UK's joint committee on vaccination and immunisation.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in April under-30s should be offered an alternative Covid jab because of evidence linking it to blood clots.
Dr Richardson said: "The reassurance is that if you have had a first dose and you have been OK with that, there has been no rare event with a second dose recorded so far.
"So we are fairly confident that with the millions of vaccines that have been used, if you have had your first dose you can have your second."
Dr Richardson added that the target of offering a first dose to every adult by the end of July would still be met, despite the changing advice.
"The rollout of the programme in Wales is going fantastically well," she said.
"We have sufficient supply to incorporate this change without it affecting our programme and all our clinics have now made the switch. So if anybody comes in who is in the 30 to 39 age group, they will be offered the Pfizer vaccine in the main and Moderna in some places."