Dyfed-Powys Police: Domestic abuse among thousands of unrecorded crimes
- Published
Dyfed-Powys Police has failed to record thousands of crimes despite being told to improve two-and-a-half years ago.
Inspectors found the force had documented just 87.6% of reported crime - meaning an estimated 4,400 crimes are not recorded each year.
Of violent crimes, 85.4% were registered, which means about 2,400 went unrecorded, some involving domestic abuse or the vulnerable.
The force said it had "plans in place to improve its crime recording."
The inspectors reached their conclusions by comparing the number of reports to the police with recorded numbers. About 35,900 were reported.
In 2018, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) and Fire and Rescue Services found Dyfed-Powys Police was too often not recording crimes.
And in 2014 it was reported the force was "among the worst" at recording crime.
Last year's follow-up inspection showed the force had not made expected improvements, with crime-recording levels broadly unchanged.
The inspectors recommended it should immediately:
- Improve recording systems, particularly for domestic abuse
- Ensure there is proper supervision of crime-recording decisions
- Better train officers and staff in crime recording within three months
Wendy Williams, of the HMIC, said: "I am concerned that Dyfed-Powys Police has consistently failed to record so many crimes and is risking public safety.
"I am particularly worried that victims of domestic abuse are being let down by Dyfed-Powys Police.
"Failing to record these crimes often results in vulnerable victims not being safeguarded properly and no investigation taking place.
"We told Dyfed-Powys Police to make improvements in crime recording two-and-a-half years ago, yet it has still not made any progress."
She said the inspectorate would be "closely monitoring" the force.
After failing to make improvements, Dyfed-Powys Police has been issued with an "accelerated cause of concern notice".
This happens when a force's failures raise concerns about public safety.
The inspectorate said it will monitor the force's progress against its recommendations.
Claire Parmenter, Dyfed-Powys Police temporary chief constable, said: "We accept the concerns and recommendations published by HMICFRS in respect of crime data integrity.
"As an organisation, we are firmly committed to supporting victims and putting them at the heart of everything we do.
"The force has plans in place to improve its crime recording and I am determined we will get this right."
Victims 'kept safe'
She said since the 2018 report the force had made "significant improvements" in its response to domestic abuse victims.
It had created a "vulnerability desk" to give information to officers called to domestic abuse cases.
The force said April audits showed it completed 98% of domestic abuse risk assessments.
"This ensures that every domestic abuse victim is looked after and kept safe," Ms Parmenter said.
She said the force had "a programme of change" inspectors were unable to take account of and it had recorded all anti-social behaviour in February and March 2021.
"Which is positive," she added.