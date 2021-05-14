Prince Louis seen on Pontypool-made balance bike
By James McCarthy
BBC News
- Published
When Prince Louis's third birthday snaps were released, they caused excitement for Welsh workers at a bicycle company.
The prince was photographed on a bike made at Frog's factory in Pontypool.
Seeing the prince on the bike in last month's photos was a "very pleasant surprise," the firm's Val Benyon said.
"There has been lots of reaction across the company, in particular from those who have been involved in building the bike," she said.
She said seeing the prince on a set of the business's Welsh wheels was "a great compliment".
"It's shining a light on Welsh manufacturing," Ms Benyon said.
The company said it was contacted by "one of the royal household" before the prince's birthday.
Ms Benyon declined to reveal whether either the duke or duchess called them directly.
"We would normally recommend a family come into the store but we could not expect the Royal Family to come in," she said.
There was "no better endorsement" than a royal one, she said. "I received a text from my son at three in the morning who found it really exciting."
The Tadpole balance bike Louis was pictured on is now out of stock, but they sold out before the image was published.
Balance bikes aim to help children get used to riding before moving on to pedals.
A brief history of royal toys
Prince Louis and his bike was far from the first time a royal child's toys or interests have made the news.
Here are a few of the family's favourites:
- Princes William and Harry were "big fans" of Welsh cartoon Superted, Diana, Princess of Wales told the character's creator
- Princess Elizabeth, later to become the Queen, played in a Wendy house named Y Bwthyn Bach given to her by the people of Wales
- Prince George received a handmade rocking horse, courtesy of Barack Obama. Complete with American presidential seal on the saddle, personalised plaque and polo mallet, its head was carved from the branch of an oak tree from the White House lawn
- Six-year-old Prince Andrew had a replica of the Aston Martin from the James Bond film Goldfinger