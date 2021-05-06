Wales rugby international Hannah Bluck punched ex-fiancee
A Wales rugby international has been given a community order after punching her ex-fiancée in the face.
Hannah Bluck, 24, who plays for Worcester Warriors, was convicted of assault after attacking Toni Lloyd in their home in Bridgend in August.
The winger, with five rugby caps for Wales, was given an 18-month community order, alongside community service.
Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard Bluck had carried out a "sustained and repeated assault".
The sportswoman, who has also represented her country in football and basketball, was also handed a 12-month restraining order.
She was ordered to pay £250 court costs and £400 compensation to Ms Lloyd, and she was also told to pay a £95 victim surcharge.
Bluck was given a 12 month restraining order and told not to contact Ms Lloyd, enter any premises where she lives or works, or put any information about her on social media.
The prosecutor told the court: "This is a case of domestic violence".
Victim blamed herself
The court heard Bluck pushed her ex-fiancée onto the bed while drunk, and hit her three times on the nose, causing two black eyes and a bloody nose.
They had been in relationship for four years and shared a house, where the attack took place in the early hours of 9 August.
The court heard Bluck has had to resign as a prisoner officer from HMP Parc and was now unemployed.
In a victim impact statement, Ms Lloyd said Bluck "crossed a boundary" and said, "a relationship should not be like that".
She added it "should never get violent", but she had "blamed herself" for it, thinking she "deserved it".
She told the court she had lost her whole world "within a blink of an eye" as she had lost her fiancée, family, dog and home and said she cries "more than I ever have".
"All I want is some responsibility to be taken and for Hannah to overcome her problems", she said.