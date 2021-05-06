Duke of Cambridge visits Brighter Futures in Rhyl
- Published
The Duke of Cambridge has visited a charity on his first trip to Wales since the death of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince William spoke to staff and volunteers at Brighter Futures, which supports people in Rhyl, Denbighshire.
The local area - Rhyl West - is the poorest place in Wales, according to the Welsh index of multiple deprivation.
The duke said he was impressed at how a derelict space has been transformed.
During an hour-long visit, Prince William was given a tour of the charity's hub, which offers its space to a number of local groups and charities like Rhyl Men's and Women's Sheds, which provide skills and emotional support to people who feel isolated and lonely.
The area features a sports pitch, allotment and cafe and, during the pandemic the charity has provided food, PPE and sports equipment to local people.
On hearing there is a Men's Sheds group on Anglesey, the duke said he was keen to return following his time with the RAF on the island.
The centre is also home to a youth group for children as young as six, which regularly attracted 150 members before lockdown.
Staff thought the prince's visit was a joke when it was first announced, but say he quickly put everyone at ease when he arrived.