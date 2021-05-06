Arfon and Anglesey: Name left off some ballot papers in error
- Published
A printing error has meant some regional ballot papers for the Senedd election across north Wales left out a candidate.
The voting papers for the north Wales list seat in Arfon and Anglesey did not include independent candidate Michelle Brown.
Returning officers said voters were being given the chance to vote for the full list at polling stations.
Correct ballot papers are being issued in other parts of the region.
In a joint statement, the regional returning officer for north Wales, Colin Everett, Gwynedd's returning officer Dilwyn Williams, and the returning officer for Ynys Mon, Annwen Morgan said: "Due to a local printing error the Senedd North Wales Regional Ballot Papers for the Arfon constituency in Gwynedd and Ynys Mon do not include the final listed candidate - Michelle Brown, Independent.
"Voters are now being advised of this error as they attend their local polling stations, and are still being given the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice from the full list of nominated parties and candidates."
SIGN UP FOR WALES ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
The returning officers, who oversee how each ballot is carried out, said they were "working closely" with the Electoral Commission, which was providing them with advice and guidance "on how we can support voters in casting their vote".