Dolgellau crash taxi driver dies and two severely injured
- Published
A taxi driver has died and two other people were seriously injured in a crash in Gwynedd.
The collision, on the A494 near Dolgellau, involved a blue Skoda taxi and a white Peugeot van.
A female passenger in the taxi and the male driver of the van were airlifted to hospital in Stoke with "life-threatening injuries".
Emergency services were called at about 08:20 BST, to the stretch of road between Rhydymain and Dolgellau.
North Wales Police said they wanted to speak to a driver of a dark blue BMW estate seen travelling on the road towards Bala shortly before the collision.
Sgt Jason Diamond, from the force said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's family as they try to come to terms with what has happened, and it is very important that we establish what led to this tragic incident."
An appeal has also been made for any further witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage from around the time of the crash, to come forward.
The road was closed for investigations to continue, with local diversions in place.