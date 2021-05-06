Nicola Faith: Carl McGrath's family present gift to RNLI
- Published
The family of a fisherman who died alongside two crewmates when their boat went missing off the Conwy coast have raised £11,500 for a charity that helped the search.
The Nicola Faith vanished in January with Carl McGrath, 34, Alan Minard, 20 and Ross Ballantine, 39, on board.
Search teams found their bodies in March and the vessel in April.
Skipper Mr McGrath's family presented the gift to the RNLI and met volunteers who helped the search.
His mother Julie, sister Lauren and her partner Jake Cox said a personal thank you to RNLI volunteers from Llandudno, Rhyl, Conwy, Beaumaris and Hoylake who had spent more than 90 hours searching for the missing vessel.
Lauren said: "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and so thankful for all the support we have received during such a difficult time.
"As a family we want to thank the RNLI and everyone involved in the search for the three lads, the work they have done is incredible and is indeed heart-warming.
"I am just glad we can finally lay my brother Carl, Alan and Ross to rest and we can try and rebuild our lives while remembering the memories all three have left behind."
The RNLI said it had been touched by the generosity and the courage shown by all three families and the local community.
Alun Pari Huws, who was duty launching authority when the alarm was raised, said: "The family has shown such compassion to think of all our crews when they were going through so much turmoil.
"It was not the outcome any of us had hoped and prayed for and the search deeply affected our crews."
He said the amount raised was "phenomenal", adding it would ensure crews would continue to go into the sea in what he anticipated would be a busy period.