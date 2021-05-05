Mohamud Mohammed Hassan death: Sixth misconduct notice served
- Published
A sixth police officer is under investigation after a man who was released from custody later died.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating police contact with 24-year-old Mohamud Mohammed Hassan from Cardiff.
He was arrested at his home on suspicion of a breach of the peace, was released without charge the next day, 9 January, and died that night.
The latest misconduct notice is on a South Wales Police custody sergeant.
It relates to the quality of the risk assessment undertaken on Mr Hassan when in custody, the IOPC said in a statement.
It said a misconduct notice did not necessarily mean an officer had committed any wrongdoing, but was to notify an officer their conduct was being investigated.
The watchdog has previously served notices on four South Wales Police officers and a custody officer.
Three of the previous notices relate to when Mr Hassan was in custody at Cardiff Bay police station, and two concern the actions of officers who attended the Newport Road address on the evening of Mr Hassan's arrest.
If an officer is found to have breached professional standards at gross misconduct level they can be dismissed, and at misconduct level they can receive a written warning.
Hundreds of people joined a protest march through Cardiff after Mr Hassan's death.
South Wales Police has previously said the force provided the IOPC with information and material, including CCTV footage and body-worn video.
A post-mortem examination failed to establish the cause of Mr Hassan's death, an inquest into his death heard.