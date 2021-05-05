Covid hospital patient numbers in Wales at lowest in pandemic
- Published
The number of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals is now the lowest it has been since the pandemic began.
Across the country there were 204 patients with coronavirus in hospital beds on Tuesday, recorded by NHS Wales.
Confirmed and suspected cases have seen a 30% drop in a month and are now down 94% from the second peak seen in late-December.
Last Sunday saw the lowest number - 84 - for "active" confirmed or suspected cases in hospital beds.
More than half of the Covid patients left in hospital are counted as "recovering" and while they are no longer testing positive, they are either still unable to be discharged or are being treated for other conditions.
Meanwhile, there are only three Covid patients in critical care or on ventilation. Two of these were in the Cardiff and Vale health board area and the third in Swansea Bay.
There have been no Covid patients in critical care in Cwm Taf Morgannwg hospitals for 16 days.
Last week saw the number drop to a record low of two - 98% fewer Covid patients than in mid-January.
ICU units are still above the normal non-pandemic capacity, with numbers of patients recovering from serious surgery and emergencies. However non-Covid patients outnumber Covid patients now 58 to one.
Covid admissions now make up just 1.3% of all hospital admissions.
On 4 May, admissions of confirmed and suspected cases were running at a daily seven-day average of 14. This is just above last week's record low of 13. There have been none admitted in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg area for eight days.
Covid-19 patients - including those recovering - made up 2.6% of all patients in hospital on 4 May. The proportion reached 36% before Christmas.
Meanwhile, Public Health Wales has reported 19 hospital-acquired Covid infections in the most recent week. That is half the total in the previous week. These include six "probable" and "definite" cases in Swansea Bay.