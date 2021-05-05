Fourth man in court accused of Polish man's murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 23-year-old Polish man, who was found on a Cardiff street.
Tomasz Waga, from Poland but living in Essex, was found unconscious by a dog walker in Westville Road in Penylan on 28 January and died later.
Ardit Mehalla, 24, from Enfield in London, appeared remotely at Cardiff Crown Court, and was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.
Three other men charged with the murder are also in custody awaiting trial.