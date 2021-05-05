Snowdonia: Bleating goats mistaken for cries for help
A herd of goats prompted a rescue bid when their bleating was mistaken for cries for help.
A climber on Idwal Slabs in Snowdonia reported hearing "repeated shouts for help" to Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation (OVMRO).
But what he had in fact heard was a herd of goats kidding around.
OVMRO said it sent a team who then spoke to a group of walkers on Twll Du who said goats had been bleating behind them.
'False alaaaarms'
"This now proves the goats are on to us," the team posted on social media.
"[They] have evolved their tactics to include human decoys to improve their chances of deploying the team on false alaaaarms."
It added: "All joking aside, it was a false alarm with good intent and the team will always respond to people's concerns for their fellow mountaineers... and goats.