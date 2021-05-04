Covid: Father-of-three dies after seven-week battle with virus
A 46-year-old father of three children who died with Covid was "the kindest, most caring human being", his wife has said.
Eric Ohene-Adjei had been treated for the virus at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for seven weeks.
His wife Rachel said it showed people still needed to respect the dangers posed by the illness.
She urged everyone: "Don't take life for granted. Cherish every second you've got."
Rachel said their three children, Isaac, 12, Jacob, nine, and Ebony, eight, had been asking for their father "every day".
She said she had been comforted by a stream of tributes to her husband, who worked at a Tesco supermarket in the city.
"I've had private messages on social media, with people telling me stories how they met Eric and what he meant to them," said his wife.
"It has given me comfort to know he gave to other people, what he gave to us as a family. "
She praised the care he had received in hospital, but described it as "seven weeks of torture".
Eric died on 17 April, after his wife was told to return to his intensive care ward as it was "not looking good".
"The doctors were amazing. They let me stay as long as I wanted," said Rachel.
"It was horrendous, but I'm honoured I got to say goodbye to him because there's loads of families that didn't get that opportunity.
"He wasn't on his own, and I got to hold him and tell him how much we all loved him and missed him and that we were going to be OK."
Rachel said there had been "amazing" support for her husband, who was born in Ghana, in West Africa.
"The primary school that my two youngest go to held a 'joys of Ghana day' last Friday," said Rachel.
"Everyone wore the Ghana colours. They learned all about Ghana and it was all in memory of their dad.
"That was amazing, the support we've had off everyone has been phenomenal."
But she said it also reminded her that as more Covid restrictions are eased in Wales, people must remain aware of the dangers the virus still poses.
"I think it's good the world is opening back up again. I just think people need to be very careful and not rush into things," she said.
"Just be careful. Please wear your facemasks, keep your 2m distance and don't take life for granted."
Eric's funeral will take place on Friday and Rachel said it would be a "celebration" of his life.