Haverfordwest teacher not guilty of sex assaults on pupils
A Pembrokeshire primary school teacher has been found not guilty of sexually touching 11 former pupils.
James Oulton, 34, was accused of committing the offences while he was a teacher at Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Haverfordwest, between 2012 and 2018.
On Tuesday a jury at Swansea Crown Court found Oulton, of Haverfordwest, not guilty of all 30 charges.
Mr Oulton had described the accusations as a "witch-hunt".
He confirmed he had made a formal complaint against one officer involved.