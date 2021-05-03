Mold schools shut as travellers' camp causes 'disruption'
Pupils at two Flintshire schools are facing "disruption" as their schools have temporarily shut after travellers set up camp on their school grounds.
Students will return to home-schooling as North Wales Police and Flintshire council seek to remove "unauthorised visitors" at the shared campus of Ysgol Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon in Mold.
Travellers had recently camped at Rhyl High School before moving on.
Police said the travellers have "been served notice to leave" the grounds.
Ysgol Maes Garmon said their campus will be shut due to "unauthorised visitors" and Mold Alun school said it "understands the disruption that this will cause for pupils and families".
North Wales Police have said they want "to reassure the local community" that "the matter is in hand".
'Turmoil'
"The group have been served notice to leave and we are actively utilising legal powers and are working closely with our colleagues at Flintshire county council."
Local MP Rob Roberts has said he has contacted police and Flintshire council in a bid to "get this situation sorted".
"You may be aware that they were on site at Rhyl High School earlier in the week and didn't stay long," said the Conservative MP. "So hopefully that will be the case again.
"There are limited things that the police can do immediately and it will likely be up to the council to take legal proceedings tomorrow.
"Obviously it's crucial to get this situation sorted as the students have already had enough to deal with this year and any additional turmoil is very much an undesirable situation."