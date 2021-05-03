One swan killed and two injured in 'cruel' attack in Rhyl
A swan was killed and two others were left seriously injured in an "appalling incident of cruelty" at a golf club.
A boy has been arrested after the attack at the lagoon in Rhyl Golf Club in Denbighshire on Sunday evening.
Two young males were caught on CCTV at around 20:00 BST and North Wales Police have arrested and detained a boy in "connection with the incident".
Officers said they are now "doing everything" they can to trace the other male involved in the incident.
The boy that has been arrested is to be interviewed by police and RSPCA officers.
"This is an appalling incident of cruelty," said Insp Chris Jolley.
"We are working directly with the RSPCA and urge anyone who may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation to come forward."